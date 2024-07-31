Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 31, 2024 advices to avoid office politics

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Meet the expected targets Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 31, 2024. Prove your commitment at work and stay away from office politics.

Be realistic in love &keep the lover in high spirits. Look for options to express in the professional life. Handle your finances smartly & enjoy a healthy life.

Ensure your lover is happy spending time with you. Prove your commitment at work and stay away from office politics. Make smart financial investments. Medically, you are good with no major diseases.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be a patient listener today and spend more time with your partner. Express love as the partner expects that. Some love affairs will see the inference of a third person which you need to avoid. Females may be possessive today but do not let that impact the relationship. Fortunate females may also go back to the old relationship which may bring happiness to the life. Single natives can experience love in the second part of the day. Some love affairs will take a positive turn with the support of parents.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Show your mettle at work through commitment. Some tasks will be risky due to tight deadlines but you will succeed in accomplishing them. You should keep egos in the back seat and approach the job with dedication. Be expressive at team meetings and this will add value to the profile Students appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Businessmen can expand their partnerships today as they will sign new deals, especially in the first half of the day.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financial challenges will not disturb the day. While you may not see a big inflow of wealth, a previous investment will bring in good returns which will help you buy electronic devices and gadgets today. You may consider investment in mutual funds and fixed deposits but do not invest in the stock market. Some females will require spending for a celebration with friends. Seniors will consider dividing wealth among children.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good but some seniors will have breathing issues. You will have mental stress-related issues which require a proper balancing of your personal and professional life. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. You should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)