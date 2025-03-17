Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 predicts cracking job interviews

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 17, 2025 12:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. You may be a victim of office politics and it is good to be diplomatic. 

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in commitments

A happy relationship with a busy office schedule is what your day is. Be cool even during tense hours in the office. Both health and wealth are positive today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious.

Overcome the tremors at work with a positive attitude. There will be happiness in the love life. No major medical issues exist and health is also fine today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive and sensible at the same time. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait for a day or two to meet up with the parents and discuss it. Maintain a pace in the relationship and provide space to the partner as this will help strengthen the relationship. Those who are single may be lucky today to fall in love. Some males will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married natives need to be careful to not hurt the marital life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to not express your ideas freely at meetings as a senior may be annoyed. You may be a victim of office politics and it is good to be diplomatic at office. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Despite the inflow of wealth, you need to have control over the expenditure. Some natives will be keen to invest in the speculative business but this is not the right time. A smart financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. You should also be careful while lending a big amount to a friend or relative as there will be issues in getting it back.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On