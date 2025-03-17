Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 predicts cracking job interviews

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in commitments A happy relationship with a busy office schedule is what your day is. Be cool even during tense hours in the office. Both health and wealth are positive today. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious.

Overcome the tremors at work with a positive attitude. There will be happiness in the love life. No major medical issues exist and health is also fine today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive and sensible at the same time. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait for a day or two to meet up with the parents and discuss it. Maintain a pace in the relationship and provide space to the partner as this will help strengthen the relationship. Those who are single may be lucky today to fall in love. Some males will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married natives need to be careful to not hurt the marital life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to not express your ideas freely at meetings as a senior may be annoyed. You may be a victim of office politics and it is good to be diplomatic at office. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Despite the inflow of wealth, you need to have control over the expenditure. Some natives will be keen to invest in the speculative business but this is not the right time. A smart financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. You should also be careful while lending a big amount to a friend or relative as there will be issues in getting it back.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)