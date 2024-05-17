 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts new ventures | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for May 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your relationship free from ego-related issues.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a happy day

Look for options to settle the friction in the love life. You will succeed in professional assignments. Ensure you handle wealth carefully. Health is good.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Look for options to settle the friction in the love life.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Look for options to settle the friction in the love life.

Keep your relationship free from ego-related issues. Spend more time to accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Handle wealth diligently and look for smart investment options. Health is also good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor friction, your relationship will be good throughout the day. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and appreciate in both personal and professional endeavors. Exchange ideas and appreciate each other’s efforts to make the bonding stronger. Be a good listener and avoid arguments today. Single Pisces natives will meet someone special and you may also express the feeling without inhibition. The second part of the day is good for a romantic dinner where you may give surprise gifts.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

The seniors at the office will recognize your potential and will assign new and creative tasks. Utilize this opportunity to prove professional proficiency. Do not hesitate to give suggestions and opinions at team meetings and the management will recognize the potential. Some students will get admission at foreign universities while professionals will also come across job opportunities at foreign locations. Businessmen will succeed in launching new ventures in new territories.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Handle every monetary issue with special attention. Despite money coming in, minor financial issues will come up as the day progresses. A property will be sold today but you may not get the amount as per the expectation. You may inherit a family property today. Businessmen will also see good returns in the first half of the day. You may also try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

The health will be good today. However, be careful about your diet and habits. It is good to avoid spicy and oily stuff as some people may develop minor issues. Seniors may develop chest-related infections that will need medical attention. Spend more time with family which will also give relief from official stress. While driving, ensure all traffic rules are followed.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

