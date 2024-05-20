Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts relationship challenges

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep controversies away Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and ensure you keep the lover in a good mood.

Today, expect the love life to be highly engaged. Keep your professional life free from gossip and troubles. Handle wealth carefully and keep a watch on health.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Your love life must be free from troubles. Be disciplined at work and this will help you scale new heights in your career. Do not overspend today and also pay attention to your health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Today, your partner will be your best friend and companion. However, do not dig into the past and avoid verbal arguments. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. Females who are married may have issues with the husband’s family members. You may discuss with the spouse to troubleshoot the problem. Some Pisces natives will go back to an ex-lover but married natives must avoid this as their marital life will be in danger.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life may see both ups and downs today. Some unexpected challenges will come across in the first half of the day. However, you will overcome them. Ensure you focus on your job and stay away from office politics. Your devotion to your job will win accolades from seniors Expect a hike in salary today. Those who are into hospitality, healthcare, IT, animation, and aviation will see opportunities abroad. Some businessmen may find new partnerships but consider every aspect before you sign the deal.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Though financial prosperity will exist in your life, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Do not spend a big amount on gold and also avoid expensive shopping for a few days. However, you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. Some natives will settle financial disputes with siblings. You may win a legal battle but may also require spending for another one.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Those who have liver-related issues may develop complications. Diabetic Pisces natives may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the day. Female natives who are pregnant should avoid riding a two-wheeler. Ensure your diet is rich in nutrients, proteins, and carbohydrates. Spend more time with the family and also prefer the company of people with a positive attitude.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)