 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts relationship challenges | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts relationship challenges

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for May 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, expect the love life to be highly engaged.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep controversies away

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and ensure you keep the lover in a good mood.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and ensure you keep the lover in a good mood.

Today, expect the love life to be highly engaged. Keep your professional life free from gossip and troubles. Handle wealth carefully and keep a watch on health.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Your love life must be free from troubles. Be disciplined at work and this will help you scale new heights in your career. Do not overspend today and also pay attention to your health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Today, your partner will be your best friend and companion. However, do not dig into the past and avoid verbal arguments. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. Females who are married may have issues with the husband’s family members. You may discuss with the spouse to troubleshoot the problem. Some Pisces natives will go back to an ex-lover but married natives must avoid this as their marital life will be in danger.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life may see both ups and downs today. Some unexpected challenges will come across in the first half of the day. However, you will overcome them. Ensure you focus on your job and stay away from office politics. Your devotion to your job will win accolades from seniors Expect a hike in salary today. Those who are into hospitality, healthcare, IT, animation, and aviation will see opportunities abroad. Some businessmen may find new partnerships but consider every aspect before you sign the deal.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Though financial prosperity will exist in your life, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Do not spend a big amount on gold and also avoid expensive shopping for a few days. However, you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. Some natives will settle financial disputes with siblings. You may win a legal battle but may also require spending for another one.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Those who have liver-related issues may develop complications. Diabetic Pisces natives may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the day. Female natives who are pregnant should avoid riding a two-wheeler. Ensure your diet is rich in nutrients, proteins, and carbohydrates. Spend more time with the family and also prefer the company of people with a positive attitude.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts relationship challenges

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On