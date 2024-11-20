Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 predicts new tasks will knock

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your attribute Be productive at work and also ensure you meet the requirements of the lover to have a great romantic day. Settle the financial issues within the family. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024: Be productive at work and also ensure you meet the requirements of the lover to have a great romantic day.

Have a happy love life where you will share your emotions. Ensure you work to meet the requirements at the office. You don’t need to worry about the monetary life today. Health is also good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while having disagreements with your lover. Your attitude is crucial in settling the tremors today. Some toxic love affairs will come to an end. An old relationship will come back to you but this can be a trick one, especially for married persons. Those who are traveling must connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. Single natives or those who had a recent breakup will be happy to find new love. Today is also good to fix the marriage.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your success is based on the diplomacy you show at the workplace. This is also the time to explore different options. Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. New tasks will knock on the door and you may be required to spend additional hours at the workstation. You will see the management on your side while making innovative decisions. You can also expect an appraisal or promotion today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity permits you to buy electronic appliances or even a vehicle today. You may renovate the home or buy a new one. Some females will settle a monetary issue with a relative or sibling while you may also require sending for a celebration within the family. You can consider making smart investments in the stock market. Businessmen may be able to raise the funds required. You should also have funds to pay the tuition fee of a child studying abroad.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Sleep-related issues may impact seniors and body aches will be another concern. Those who have surgery scheduled can also go ahead with the plan. Healthy eating habits and workouts should still be continued. Doing yoga in open spaces or meditating for some time can do wonders.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)