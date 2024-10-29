Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 advices good rapport with co-workers

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Go for positive ideas today Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. The lack of trust can lead the relationship to turbulence.

Today, the love life will see many positive changes and enjoy them. Look for creative opportunities at work. You are also financially good for safe investments.

The love life will be good and talk more to make it stronger. Handle every issue at the office with a positive attitude. Financial success is there. However, minor health issues may happen.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having a steamy time. The lack of trust can lead the relationship to turbulence. Skip arguments and value your partner’s opinions. This will make the relationship stronger and better. Spend more time with the lover and appreciate all efforts in domestic life. Today is also good to discuss marriage. Meet someone special while traveling or at an official event. You may also propose to get a positive response.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your potential will help you bag new roles and responsibilities at the office. A client will specially ask for you and this will also work out in future appraisal discussions. Handle team tasks diligently and maintain a good rapport with co-workers. While you need to avoid office politics, try to be in the good book of management for a good future. Businessmen will get funds from abroad which will help in expansion to new locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issues will be there. You may pick the second part of the day to settle a monetary issue with a friend or relative. Some traders will succeed in raising funds for business expansions while a bank loan will also be approved today. An old investment will bring in good return and you may utilize it to buy home appliances in the second half of the day. However, do not invest in real estate as the day is not in favor of it.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications while some females will have skin-related allergies. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)