Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 28, 2024 advices newbies to venture into work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 28, 2024 12:24 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for September 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Talk with the lover without barriers today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in no magic

Go for safe investment options and consider taking the love affair to the next level. Handle the professional challenges on a positive note.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024: Newbies in the corporate world would experience a great time learning new things and being better at their work.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024: Newbies in the corporate world would experience a great time learning new things and being better at their work.

Talk with the lover without barriers today. This will strengthen the bond. Handle the official challenges with confidence. While financially you will be good, health is also on your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will get the approval of parents. Keep egos out of the love life and also value the person and opinions. Spend time together and talk freely. Open communication is essential to resolve problems in a relationship. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Today is also good to plan a romantic trip as the weekend is arriving. Your marital bond should also be strengthened. Female natives may get pregnant today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Newbies in the corporate world would experience a great time learning new things and being better at their work. Try to spend more time in the office as this would enhance your experience. Businessmen and traders will have license-related problems that need to be resolved today. Entrepreneurs will see new partnership deals today. The first half of the day is good for launching new ventures. If you’ve got a job interview scheduled, attend it with confidence to receive the offer letter.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as per your expectation and this may also derail your investment plans. Do not pick stock and speculative business as investment options. A legal issue will need you to spend a big amount today. Businessmen should be careful about partnerships and some females will succeed in raising capital for new businesses.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Pay more attention the health. You may have liver-related issues. Some persons may develop chest-related issues that require medical attention. Sleep-related troubles may be there and you must take steps to resolve this crisis. You should follow all the rules while driving. Seniors should also reduce their intake of oiled stuff and sugar.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
