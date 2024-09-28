Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 28, 2024 advices newbies to venture into work

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in no magic Go for safe investment options and consider taking the love affair to the next level. Handle the professional challenges on a positive note. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, September 28, 2024: Newbies in the corporate world would experience a great time learning new things and being better at their work.

Talk with the lover without barriers today. This will strengthen the bond. Handle the official challenges with confidence. While financially you will be good, health is also on your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will get the approval of parents. Keep egos out of the love life and also value the person and opinions. Spend time together and talk freely. Open communication is essential to resolve problems in a relationship. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Today is also good to plan a romantic trip as the weekend is arriving. Your marital bond should also be strengthened. Female natives may get pregnant today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Newbies in the corporate world would experience a great time learning new things and being better at their work. Try to spend more time in the office as this would enhance your experience. Businessmen and traders will have license-related problems that need to be resolved today. Entrepreneurs will see new partnership deals today. The first half of the day is good for launching new ventures. If you’ve got a job interview scheduled, attend it with confidence to receive the offer letter.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as per your expectation and this may also derail your investment plans. Do not pick stock and speculative business as investment options. A legal issue will need you to spend a big amount today. Businessmen should be careful about partnerships and some females will succeed in raising capital for new businesses.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Pay more attention the health. You may have liver-related issues. Some persons may develop chest-related issues that require medical attention. Sleep-related troubles may be there and you must take steps to resolve this crisis. You should follow all the rules while driving. Seniors should also reduce their intake of oiled stuff and sugar.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)