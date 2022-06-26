Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for June 26, '22 states, overthinking

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Today, Pisces are likely to remain energetic and may work with increased skill and competency. You are likely to get favorable opportunities related to your professional field. Your work will be stable but unnecessary thoughts and issues can drain your mind. So stop overthinking and relax Pisceans! Try to end your day early and get a good night’s sleep. You are likely to enjoy material comforts during this time. Your efforts would bring handsome rewards and these achievements will lead to an increase in your self-belief and confidence. Your family life is likely to be stable. Be open to taking advice from friends to improve your financial position. From a business point of view, this day is likely to be moderate. The romantic front may throw up some unpleasant surprises. Pisces students preparing for competitive exams are likely to garner favourable results. You are advised to take extra care of your belongings and valuables while travelling as theft is indicated.

Pisces Finance Today This is a good time for Pisceans to have a clear-cut discussion with your business partner to decide on the future roadmap. This will help them to avoid unnecessary conflicts and misunderstandings.

Pisces Family Today Children of Pisces married natives are likely to make steady progress in their academics or their respective fields. Spend some quality time with your family and discuss your problems. You might find a better approach to dealing with things at work.

Pisces Career Today On the professional front, things will be better as your enthusiasm and never say die attitude will help you to accomplish pending tasks. This will help you get an increment or appraisal. There will be clarity and you will be blessed with new perspectives that will help you grow leaps and bounds in your profession.

Pisces Health Today Pisceans might face some problems related to sleep and anxiety. Try to relax and calm your nerves. Listen to what your body needs and don’t overindulge in anything that doesn’t suit you or might cause a reaction.

Pisces Love Life Today You should avoid any argument with your partner as it can disturb your peace of mind. Avoid taking any decision in a hurry and avoid aggression while dealing with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

