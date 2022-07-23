Pisces Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 23,'22 states, work challenge

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) For Pisces natives, the day promises to be good. You may be in excellent health. A disciplined lifestyle is likely to have a positive effect on your overall wellness. Financially too, you may be in a good position. Your investments may start bringing rich returns. On the romantic front, married couples are likely to enjoy their partner’s company at a quiet and intimate outing. Your family life is blissful. Your loved ones may be planning to celebrate a joyful event at home, which may spread cheer in the household. On the contrary, your job front may be a bit challenging. You may have to put in extra efforts to rise to the occasion at work. Do not undertake a road trip for fun. A well worked out trip may be enjoyable instead. Those looking to buy property may cut a good deal. Graduating students may do moderately in their exams.

Pisces Finance Today Pisceans, your economic condition remains very strong. You may receive handsome gains from an additional source of income. Planning your budget wisely and spending wisely may help you secure your monetary future.

Pisces Family Today For Pisces natives, your family life is likely to be very fulfilling and pleasing. Taking part in regular household activities may keep your family members happy and is also likely to give you a sense of contentment.

Pisces Career Today On the professional front, Pisces natives may be given a transfer. Even if it requires staying away from family, you are likely to take it up. This may bring you monetary benefit. However, you may not be mentally prepared for it.

Pisces Health Today On the health front, Pisces natives may be pleased with the outcome of the new fitness regimen. Your mental health may also remain fine. You are likely to turn towards dietary modifications to stay fit and in good shape.

Pisces Love Life Today Pisceans, your strong affection for your romantic partner may help you strengthen your harmonious bond. You are likely to enjoy intimate moments together and sparks are likely to fly and bring you both closer together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON