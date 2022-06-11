Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 11, '22 states, stay focused

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Working Pisces professionals are likely to get positive results from their hard work and new growth opportunities may come your way. Stay focused and be prepared to grab some of the best options. Family life shall remain harmonious and there could be gain from inherited assets. This is also a favorable period to settle old dues and liabilities, especially relating to the property. You may succeed in finding an amicable solution. The day would be especially good for students pursuing higher education and they are likely to successfully make decisions about their future. Those venturing on a long road trip are likely to make good time on the way and may even enjoy the journey. You will need to remain on cordial terms with everyone on the social front, lest you need them for something later on. Today, Piscean's dream of owning their own house may get momentum as the loan application is likely to get approved.

Pisces Finance Today For those in business, you will be able to make decisions which will be beneficial in the long run. Those who have recently started their venture will begin to see positive developments and an increase in profits. Past investments too may bring steady returns.

Pisces Family Today Today, you could spend some memorable time with your family and friends, which will keep you in a positive frame of mind. Some of you are even likely to receive financial support from your in-laws. This may infuse harmony at home.

Pisces Career Today This is a favourable time for Pisces working professionals. A new job opportunity is round the corner, and you must not let it go when it knocks on your door. Your productivity will be well appreciated by your seniors. Some of you may also be promoted, especially those working in defense or armed forces.

Pisces Health Today This is a positive time for sportspeople and they could improve their performance and enjoy an increase in vitality. You will have to pay special attention to your diet and focus on eating healthy to safeguard your wellbeing.

Pisces Love Life Today The day can bring some tense moments in romance for Pisceans. There can be issues between you and your spouse due to temperamental outbursts. Hence, it is advised to resolve all your matters amicably. Singles should not rush into new relationships.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

