Sat, Nov 08, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for November 8, 2025:

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 06:57 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Take up a new role at the workplace, and you will see the changes happening around.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may change the world around you

Troubleshoot relationship issues. There will be success in the career today. Utilize the wealth to meet up the financial requirements. Health is also positive.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Have a great day in terms of romance and job. No major financial issue will come up. You are good in terms of health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more care today. Value the feelings of the partner. Be careful about the words you use while having disagreements. You should also avoid verbally insulting the parents of your lover, as this can also have serious consequences today. Single male natives may expect to meet someone while traveling, in a classroom, office, or a function. As the stars of romance are stronger, you can confidently approach to express your feelings.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Do not let egos hamper the professional relationship with a co-worker. Your commitment at work will have a positive impact on the project. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. Take up a new role at the workplace, and you will see the changes happening around. The second part of the day is also good to attend job interviews. Students require paying more attention to academics today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, you must have a proper financial plan. Avoid major expenditure. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option, and can also start repairing the house. Some natives will buy a new property. Females may require spending an amount for a celebration at the workplace. Businessmen will settle tax-related issues, while some natives will also successfully help a friend in financial affairs.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Though your health will be perfect, it is wise to take note of even mild variations in your health. Some seniors will develop respiratory issues, and it is also good to consult a medical expert whenever required. Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also stay in the company of people with positive attitudes. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
