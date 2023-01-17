Pisces Horoscope Today, January 17, 2023: Take more initiatives

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20): Daily Astrological Predictions says, being laid-back is wonderful and all, but today is definitely the day to take more initiative and express your own thoughts. Why not exercise a little bit of your muscles? Adapt workouts for changing weather. Too much time has passed. You have a lot to contribute, and it's past time you took the initiative. People around you will be more responsive to your comments and eager to hear any novel ideas you may have. Push the situation in the desired direction. To move forward, you don't necessarily need to have everything worked out. Decide on your initial step, then take it. Moving ahead with your love plans ought to feel nice today. You're smart enough to see when you're over your head and wise enough to ask for help as well.

Pisces Finance Today

You might spend money on your "house" or your "family" today. Spending might also be done on loved ones or close friends. The potential for good earnings is not particularly high today.

Pisces Family Today

In your household, no matter how out of control the storm appears to be, you will be able to control it. The family gathering that was scheduled to take place at the residence should be postponed. if you have a family pet, give it additional attention.

Pisces Health Today

Your body is itching to move. Get your heart rate up do some cardio. Make the routine modifications that are required to prevent disease. Perfectionism is a process that requires practice. Concentrate on form and technique.

Pisces Career Today

You are very gifted and skilled, and your positive outlook will help you gain the respect or approval you desire. Your work ethic and production are likely to impress your elders. You might finally see the results of your efforts. Similar to that, you can get a bonus that is appropriate for your work.

Pisces Love Life Today

Today should be a wonderful day to move your romantic plans forward. Your mental state should be quite solid and secure, allowing you to make judgments concerning your romantic life without second-guessing yourself. Continually find solutions to issues if you want to enjoy the wonderful ties.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON