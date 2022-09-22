Pisces Horoscope Today, September 22, 2022: You'll have a progressive frame of m

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives are likely to have a progressive frame of mind all day. This may help you find suitable advancement opportunities. Some of you may get busy giving the finishing touches to a project. You will have financial abundance with some productive and lucrative investment. Build confidence and believe in your capabilities. Pisces individuals who have kids may need extra energy to meet their constant needs and whims. Your personal life may not be as exciting as your professional life. A lifestyle change will prove to be a boon for your health. You may have strained relations with your family members which can disturb the ambience of your house. A group of friends or your partner is looking forward to a vacation with you, so plan accordingly. Foresight and good planning will help Pisces students in beating the competition and consolidating the academic front. Those looking for suitable accommodation may find an ideal option. Your presence at a social gathering will be much welcome.

Pisces Finance Today Financial burden is likely to be eased on recovering pending dues by Pisces natives. It is an auspicious time to explore the lucrative opportunity coming your way but invest only after due care. You may reap a windfall with diligent efforts.

Pisces Family Today If you get stuck in any difficult situation, do not hesitate to seek help from your parents or elders in the family. Pisces natives' bond with their families may not be very uplifting but spending time with their children and friends will release their stress and make them happy. Young ones may remain demanding.

Pisces Career Today Pisces individuals may get the opportunity to join a prestigious and famed organization and improve their professional standing. You may need to streamline and delegate work to complete an important project within the time limit on the professional front.

Pisces Health Today An old recurring ailment is likely to be brought under total control with a traditional and dedicated medical approach. Meditation is likely to help in regaining your mental toughness. Regular exercise will play an important role in keeping Pisces natives fit.

Pisces Love Life Today The love life may be exciting and the single Pisceans may find the person of their dreams. Some of you may deliberately organize something just to meet someone you love! Those who are keen to get married may find a suitable venue and date for the ceremony.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON