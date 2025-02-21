Retrogrades of 2025: A complete guide to navigating the retrograde of 2025

Retrogrades are a natural part of most planets' yearly cycles, so there's no need to worry especially when you understand what to expect and how to navigate them. Here's a complete guide to every retrograde taking place in 2025. Representative image of Mercury

Impacts of Retrogrades of 2025

Mars Retrogrades of 2025-

This retrograde began in 2024, Mars will continue its backward motion well into 2025, lasting nearly eight weeks. As the planet of action, drive, and ambition, Mars influences our motivation and ability to take charge. When it moves in reverse, energy levels can dip, making it harder to push forward with confidence.

The first part of this retrograde took place in bold and proud Leo, but on January 6, Mars shifts into emotional Cancer, where it will remain for the rest of its journey. This transition encourages us to process our anger and desires in a more open and direct way, rather than suppressing emotions. While the start of a new year usually signals fresh beginnings, this retrograde calls for patience and focus on strategizing and planning rather than rushing into action.

Fortunately, Mars retrogrades are rare, occurring only once every two years. Once this one wraps up, we won’t have to navigate another until 2027.

Venus Retrogrades of 2025-

After a break from Venus retrograde last year, the planet of love, beauty, and values is back in reverse motion starting March 1. This period calls for deep reflection on your relationships and what truly matters to you.

Venus begins its retrograde in bold and passionate Aries, pushing you to reconsider how you pursue pleasure. Then, on March 27, Venus shifts into dreamy Pisces, stirring up emotions and fantasies surrounding love, connection, and desire. If there are unresolved issues in your romantic life, this retrograde will bring them to the surface, offering a chance to work through them. While it might be a challenging time for some relationships, facing these matters head-on will lead to greater clarity and confidence in what you truly want.

Mercury retrogrades of 2025-

First Mercury retrograde: From March 14 to April 7, 2025, the first Mercury retrograde of the year unfolds just two weeks after Venus retrograde begins, moving through the same zodiac signs. Since Mercury rules communication, technology, and logistics, and retrogrades more frequently than any other planet, its effects are often noticeable in daily life.

With Mercury reversing through Aries from March 14 to March 28, impulsive words and hasty decisions could lead to misunderstandings. Be mindful of how you communicate, one poorly timed text or offhand remark could cause unnecessary friction. Then, when Mercury drifts back into Pisces from March 29 to April 7, organization and timing may feel especially unclear. Avoid overloading your schedule and be patient with yourself if finding the right words becomes a challenge.

Second Mercury retrograde: The second Mercury retrograde of the year begins on July 18, 2025, bringing a dose of confusion just in time for summer vacations. This backspin takes place entirely in Leo, a sign known for its boldness and self-expression. During this period, you might feel extra confident in your ideas, but be careful—miscommunications can happen easily. Make sure you're considering how your words affect others before speaking.

As Mercury continues its retrograde until August 11, 2025, travel plans and scheduling details could get tricky. If you’re booking trips or making important arrangements, double-check dates, times, and reservations to avoid any unexpected surprises. Also, leave room for possible delays, flight changes, traffic jams, or scheduling conflicts could throw off your plans.

Final Mercury retrograde: The final Mercury retrograde of 2025 begins on November 9 in adventurous Sagittarius, making it easy to overlook details in the midst of all the excitement. If you’re planning holiday travel or social events, be extra mindful about double-checking schedules, reservations, and itineraries to avoid last-minute surprises.

On November 18, Mercury will slip back into intense Scorpio, stirring up deep emotions, secrets, and intuitive insights. This is a time to revisit old mysteries, reconsider past decisions, or dig deeper into hidden truths. Since this retrograde overlaps with Thanksgiving season, expect some communication hiccups with loved ones—and if you're doing Black Friday shopping, make sure to read the fine print and keep track of receipts to avoid any regrets later. Once Mercury goes direct on November 29, clarity will return, and holiday plans will start flowing more smoothly!

Pluto retrogrades of 2025-

From May 4 to October 13, 2025, Pluto embarks on its annual retrograde, for five months. This marks the first time in our lifetimes that Pluto will spend an entire retrograde in Aquarius.

As the most distant planet from Earth, Pluto’s retrogrades unfold gradually, making their effects more subtle than chaotic. However, since Pluto fully entered Aquarius at the end of 2024, we’ve already crossed a significant threshold of transformation. This retrograde offers a period of recalibration, an opportunity to process deep shifts, release subconscious baggage, and align with the evolutionary changes ahead.

Neptune retrogrades of 2025-

From July 4 to December 10, 2025, Neptune begins its annual five-month retrograde. While its effects are more subtle than inner-planet retrogrades like Mercury or Venus, Neptune governs dreams, illusions, and intuition—making this a key time for deep self-reflection and spiritual clarity.

This retrograde is especially significant because it starts in Aries but transitions back into Pisces on October 22, marking Neptune’s final return to its home sign before moving on for good. This shift encourages a reality check, helping us see our fantasies as they truly are, rather than how we wish them to be. It’s a reminder to balance imagination with practicality and to separate inspiration from illusion.

Saturn retrogrades of 2025-

Get ready for a reality check! Saturn, the planet of rules and responsibility, goes retrograde this summer, urging you to face unfinished business and rethink your long-term goals. Since Saturn just moved into Aries for the first time since 1996, the first part of this retrograde will test your motivation, independence, and personal growth. Then, on September 1, Saturn shifts back into Pisces, giving you a chance to reflect on the spiritual lessons you’ve learned over the past few years.

If you were born with Saturn in Pisces, this is big news as it means you’re wrapping up your Saturn return, a major turning point in life!

Uranus retrogrades of 2025-

The Uranus retrograde kicks off on September 6, 2025, in Gemini, bringing a period of reflection on unexpected changes, breakthroughs, and shake-ups. Uranus is the planet of innovation and surprises, so this retrograde is a time to process any major shifts that have happened recently.

On November 7, 2025, Uranus will backtrack into Taurus, revisiting themes related to stability, finances, and long-term security. This final stretch in Taurus offers one last chance to review lessons learned over the past seven years before Uranus fully moves into Gemini. As the retrograde continues into early 2026, use this period to adapt to change, embrace flexibility, and integrate new ideas into your life. Once Uranus moves forward again on February 3, 2026, you’ll be ready to embrace the future with a fresh perspective!

Jupiter retrogrades of 2025-

Jupiter, the planet of growth and wisdom, will retrograde in Cancer starting October 9, 2025, pushing us to reflect on our beliefs, emotions, and personal philosophies. Since Cancer is a deeply intuitive and nurturing sign, this retrograde is a chance to reassess what truly brings us comfort, security, and emotional fulfillment.

Jupiter retrogrades are all about looking inward rather than outward for answers, so expect to do some soul-searching and reevaluating your long-term visions. You may find yourself revisiting past beliefs to see how they hold up in your current reality or challenging deep-seated assumptions in order to grow. With Jupiter ruling expansion, this period invites you to explore new perspectives while ensuring that your ambitions are aligned with your emotional well-being.

By the time Jupiter goes direct on February 4, 2026, you'll have gained a clearer sense of purpose and a stronger connection to your inner truth!