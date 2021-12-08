Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Handle the situation calmly

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you are likely to be in a cheerful mood, which is likely to get you through the day without hassles. Look towards the bright side of life and make the most of it. The day might bring in a nice surprise. Your enthusiasm and optimism may be at their peak and you are likely to take part in all activities with equal excitement. Exercising caution and being practical in any task that you undertake may ease your problems later on. You may get to reap the fruit of your labour and enjoy it too. Support from family and friends may you stronger and tougher. Several opportunities may be presented to you, which may benefit your career; choose from them wisely. Students are likely to make a mark on their academic front.

Sagittarius Finance Today

The day may have mixed results for you on the financial front. Although your monetary status is likely to improve, your rising expenses and spendthrift nature may disrupt your budget. Small gains are foreseen from a past investment.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to experience some challenging times. Parents may not support your decision to work in a different country. This could give rise to constant disagreements. Handle the situation calmly to restore peace.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, you may put up a very good performance, which is likely to impress your bosses. Chances of you moving abroad due to your work commitments are very bright. You may make the most of the opportunity.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health-wise, you may not face any problems. Continuing with your daily routine is likely to keep you fit. Including fun activities like Zumba or joining a gym with health-conscious friends may benefit you. Calming exercises may relieve stress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may get to spend quality time with your beloved. Do not let go of this opportunity and plan fun activities together to keep the spark alive in the relationship. Singles, looking for love, may find a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Crimson

