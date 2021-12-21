Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Be the trainer of your life

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Practice non attachment. Accept what comes and allow it to leave when it’s time. What's for you, will be yours effortlessly. Choose growth over company. Your mind holds all the power that you are looking for, fill it with positive energies end it will help you marks the beginning. Don’t let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad Life. Be the trainer of your life and you will control where your attention goes.

Sagittarius Finance Today

It is not easy to reconcile the funds with your sacrosanct needs. But it’s not impossible either. Learn some management skills and you may end up having better luck. Not a good time to invest in property or it may land you in some troubles.

Sagittarius Family Today

Difference and arguments show you care! Understand your parents care for you and respect their opinions if not follow. Develop a mid-way to solve things rather than standing in opposition every single time.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may feel like the center force moving things to their ends. Your speed, accuracy, creativity will all come together to help you be the best on the work front today. Don’t rely on others and finish every task the way you want to, trust your insights and guts and you are saved from failing.

Sagittarius Health Today

The heavens are sending good, healthy vibes your way. You are in all of the warmest thoughts of the guardian angels. Thoughtful prayers and the attention you always pay to your health is what’s making you all healthy and fit as by for the day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Growing together, understanding each other and deciding on every matter calmly is what’s making your relationship go through the tough times smoothly. Just be the same and things be on your side at the end. Don’t fall prey to rumors.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

