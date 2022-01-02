Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 2: This is a good day

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good day; you just need to watch your expenses. Those who have just started a new business, they may have to wait a bit longer to get desired results. Some may face financial emergencies or cash crunch. It is okay to ask someone for financial help. Good news is foreseen on the family front, a property case may sort out in your favor.

Some efforts are needed to get rich dividends on the career front. Married life seems to be on track, so nothing to worry about marital issues. There are chances you meet someone and fall in love. You are going to enjoy a romantic time with your partner.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

Stars are not favorable, so avoid splurging on unnecessary things. You may have to ask someone for financial help. Avoid taking needless risk on the property front.

Sagittarius Family Today

A family dispute associated with property may sort out in your favor. Kids or family members may be a bit demanding. This is a favorable time on the family front, so try to enjoy it with your loved ones.

Sagittarius Career Today

Things may go smoothly on the professional front. You may have to devote extra hours to understand complicated requirements of an important project. Those who have been working hard for a long time to accomplish an important task, they may be lucky today.

Sagittarius Health Today

An alternative home remedy or treatment option may prove beneficial. Some may join a new fitness regime to get back in shape. You may try an alternative treatment in order to treat a minor but persistent health issue.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a favorable day for married couples as they can get chance to spend quality time together or go on a romantic trip. Those who are single may find suitable proposals or matches.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026