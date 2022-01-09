Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 9 : Good news on its way

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you may experience a general pleasurable day for you as the planetary positions have aligned in your favour. You may listen to your heart and act accordingly. Even the most tough tasks are likely to become achievable now that you have a strong desire to finish them off quickly. Some exciting news is round the corner for you, which is likely to make your heart full with emotions. Hurdles in any aspect of life may not be a setback, but they are likely to make you bounce back with more vigour and positivity. You may experience a strong inclination towards spirituality, which may make you look at things in a better light. Those desirous of dealing in matters of property may find favourable results. Students may not perform up to expectations.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, do not rely entirely on your monthly income as rising expenses are foreseen. Make alternate arrangements to earn money from additional sources. Businessmen may make small profits in the coming days.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, celebration of an auspicious occasion in the presence of family and friends may spread cheer. Peace and accord are likely to prevail at home. Children may brighten your day with their activities.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, some exciting good news is on the cards. The day seems favourable for those looking for a new job. You may be able to finish off your tasks with timely help from subordinates. A bonus may be on the cards.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to remain fit and fine following a disciplined lifestyle. Participation in outdoor activities, yoga and good food, along with rest and repose may show positive effect on your mind and body.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your hectic schedules may not give you enough time to spend with your partner. This may upset your beloved and create differences between you. Make time for you love life to reignite the passions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

