Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 20: Things will get better soon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This day may bring mixed results for some. You have researched a lot and know you are going to get some amazing and lucrative financial and property deals that will prove quite beneficial in near future. Someone in family may also seek your advice on finance management.

Some of your clients may be disappointed with the quality of products you deal in. Work related trips may not turn out to be favorable, so try to avoid them today. You may plan something thrilling with siblings and spend a good time with them and it will bring immense pleasure to you.

What else is there to explore, find out below.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Some new ventures or tie-ups may boost your income. Property dealers may have a lucky day and a chance to earn good commission. Some may get good returns on the previous investments.

Sagittarius Family Today

You will have a good time with family and friends. You will get a chance to share wonderful moments with your childhood friends. You may expect good news on the family front.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may not be able to give your best at work and feel underpaid for the efforts you put in. You may feel dissatisfied on the professional front, but this is a temporary phase. Things will get better soon for you.

Sagittarius Health Today

You will be in good health today. You should try to relax your mind and soul with the help of meditation. Do not hit the gym too rigorously. A light but regular workout will prove to be more beneficial.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You will get attention from your spouse and it will make you feel special. Some may soon get married and enjoy a married life. Spending quality time and enjoy romantic moments with your spouse or lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026