Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 20: Time to socialise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are quite a diplomat and an aspiring individual. You try to receive too much without working for it and surprisingly, you get it too! You like to weigh the pros and cons of any task carefully before you put your whole and soul into it. You expect the best from everyone because that is the way you function in your daily life too. You are broad-minded and sympathetic, which make you readily acceptable among friends and family. Stop being pessimistic about your life; and go after your goals!Finding your better half should not be your goal, finding yourself should be. A break would be good for you as things were getting competitive and stressful at your workplace and you needed this break to help you recharge your energy.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your wealth prospect is looking promising. You are just suggested to take some expert advice on the return of an investment as this may be important for your wealth goal. You show utmost dedication to attain success and wealth in an impressive style.

Sagittarius Family Today

You feel irritated today and wish that you were calmer. Things will work out for you, give yourself time to heal. You may snap at elders or siblings and that will make you feel worse.

Sagittarius Career Today

If a conference or such public event for promotion is planned for today, it can be very productive for you. Keep special note of the contacts that you made today as they may turn out to be the key of your future success.

Sagittarius Health Today

You have been taking good care of your health ever since you started slowing down and realized that now would be a better time to start working out and meditating. Whether it is taking regular zumba classes or maintaining a proper diet, start doing it again.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are enough; do not try to be someone you are not. Communicate and let your partner know that you care. Cupid looks interested in matching you with a suitable one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

