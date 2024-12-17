Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts a better package

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let risks down you Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Handle financial affairs smartly while your health is positive.

Overcome the issues in the love affair and consider spending more time together. You will be happy to see positive results today in your professional life.

A pleasant love life is what waits for you today. Overcome the egos and ensure you both will engage in activities that are exciting. Today is good for launching new ideas and businessmen will earn more wealth. Handle financial affairs smartly while your health is positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

The love life will be creative today. Give your partner the space to decide things. Those who have already tied the knot will be happy to know that your parents will be supporting you with both cash and affection. Some minor issues may happen and the reason may be the lack of communication. Do not be stubborn and your lover prefers your presence at crucial hours. You may also plan a romantic dinner today where a surprise gift will strengthen the bonding.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude at work is crucial today. Keep a distance from office politics. You may also switch the job today for a better package. Lawyers may win complex legal cases and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. The second half of the day will present you with unlimited opportunities to grow and it is your call on how to utilize them. Students hoping to join universities abroad will see hurdles getting removed.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth-related issues with utmost care. Today, you may buy jewelry and may also invest in property. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. You may also renovate the house or buy electronic devices. Some natives will settle a monetary dispute while you should also be ready to spend for a celebration at home or the office.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy with no major medical issues. Do not bring office life home. Spend more time with the family. Start the day with exercise and also follow a proper diet plan. Keep the menu filled with nutrients and vitamins. You may have breathing-related ailments that require medical attention today. Some females will have gynecological issues which will require medical attention today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

