Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts a better package

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 17, 2024 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. A pleasant love life is what waits for you today.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let risks down you

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Handle financial affairs smartly while your health is positive.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Handle financial affairs smartly while your health is positive.

Overcome the issues in the love affair and consider spending more time together. You will be happy to see positive results today in your professional life.

A pleasant love life is what waits for you today. Overcome the egos and ensure you both will engage in activities that are exciting. Today is good for launching new ideas and businessmen will earn more wealth. Handle financial affairs smartly while your health is positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

The love life will be creative today. Give your partner the space to decide things. Those who have already tied the knot will be happy to know that your parents will be supporting you with both cash and affection. Some minor issues may happen and the reason may be the lack of communication. Do not be stubborn and your lover prefers your presence at crucial hours. You may also plan a romantic dinner today where a surprise gift will strengthen the bonding.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude at work is crucial today. Keep a distance from office politics. You may also switch the job today for a better package. Lawyers may win complex legal cases and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. The second half of the day will present you with unlimited opportunities to grow and it is your call on how to utilize them. Students hoping to join universities abroad will see hurdles getting removed.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth-related issues with utmost care. Today, you may buy jewelry and may also invest in property. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. You may also renovate the house or buy electronic devices. Some natives will settle a monetary dispute while you should also be ready to spend for a celebration at home or the office.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy with no major medical issues. Do not bring office life home. Spend more time with the family. Start the day with exercise and also follow a proper diet plan. Keep the menu filled with nutrients and vitamins. You may have breathing-related ailments that require medical attention today. Some females will have gynecological issues which will require medical attention today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On