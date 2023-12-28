Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 28, 2023 predicts positive news

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let confidence and sincerity guide you Be composed in the love life and this will bring in positive results. Handle every job-related challenge with utmost care today. Financially you are good. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 28, 2023: Troubleshoot every issue associated with love to find happiness today.

Troubleshoot every issue associated with love to find happiness today. Take over new responsibilities at the office and your financial situation will also be good. Health will give no trouble.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Not all long-distance relationships will work out today. Minor issues can cause troubles and it is vital to have open discussion. Share every emotion with the lover and spend more time together. Your partner expects the utmost care and you need to ensure you provide it. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship. You may also plan a vacation this weekend.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You are good at your job today. The management will assign crucial tasks as you are a reliable player in the team. Do not let the trust go away. Continue the discipline and commitment in life. In case you are handling finance for the company, ensure every deal is fair and no malpractice has happened. Some accusations may happen but you will come clean. Be genuine while you deal with team members and also stay out of office politics.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Today, wealth will permit you to make crucial financial decisions. Though you are prosperous, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Businessmen involved in foreign trade will see good investment from abroad. A financial expert can guide you on wealth management. You may also buy a vehicle or furniture today. Those who drive may have to pay traffic fines for violations.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Practice yoga or meditation to have a balanced and peaceful office and personal life. Those who have cardiac issues must stay away from heavy exercise. It is good to skip oily food and instead focus on a healthy diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Seniors will have pain in the elbows, headaches, sleeplessness, and nausea. Pregnant ladies should take good care of themselves.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857