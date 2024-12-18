Menu Explore
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 predicts luck with sapphire stone

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 18, 2024 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Express your emotions freely and see the positive outcome.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, There is no scope for egos

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. Professional responsibilities will be there and you’ll be proving the mettle at the workplace.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. Professional responsibilities will be there and you'll be proving the mettle at the workplace.

Consider safe developments in the love affair with the consent of parents. Take up new tasks that will help you prove your potential. Prosperity exists today.

Resolve romance-related issues to have a good life today. Professional responsibilities will be there and you’ll be proving the mettle at the workplace. Financially you are lucky and health is also positive today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Express your emotions freely and see the positive outcome. There will be fun in the love affair today but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. As the love stars are stronger, you can propose confidently and expect a positive response. Be patient in a relationship and always be a good listener. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval. Married females may conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Keep egos in the back seat while you take up new tasks that will require team support, Your dedication and commitment will be positively accepted by the management and your team members will support you in different assigned tasks. Interviews will be cleared easily while students will also clear competitive examinations today. Some females will face a tough time while implementing decisions and you are also required to be sensitive towards the needs of the client. Businessmen can confidently launch a new venture and students will also clear examinations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will exist in the love life. You may buy home appliances in the first half of the day. A legal issue will need you to spend a big amount today. Do not spend too high on luxury today but invest smartly in mutual funds, fixed deposits, or other reliable areas. Do not prefer stock today. Entrepreneurs must resolve all money-related issues with promoters on a positive note. Some businessmen will also succeed in getting a bank loan.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Some seniors may develop heart-related issues which may need medical attention. You need to be extra careful while indulging in adventurous activities such as mountaineering and biking and ensure all traffic rules are followed while driving. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks and instead, go for healthy drinks and juices today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

