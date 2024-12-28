Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 predicts fortune abroad

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You decide the destiny Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Continue the commitment at the office today.

Love the partner unconditionally and this will have a positive impact on the life. Continue the commitment at the office today. There can be health-related issues.

All relationship issues will be resolved today and professionally, you will do well. Financially, you are stable today. However, there can be health-related issues that you need to be careful about.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle while spending time with the lover and also skip arguments. Your lover prefers your presence. Female natives can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. Married male natives need to keep a distance from office romance as your spouse will find this out today which may seriously impact the marital life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are in senior roles will need to be innovative in the workplace. You may be a victim of ego clashes and jealousy but it is crucial to overcome them without losing patience. Come up with innovative ideas at sessions where you will find the backing of superiors and coworkers. Those who look for better career options will clear new job interviews in the first half of the day. There are chances to try fortune abroad and entrepreneurs can attempt it.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issues will be there. However, things may not be all good as the returns from previous investments may not meet your expectations. All old dues will be repaid and you may also receive long pending dues. Professionals can expect a hike in salary. You may also spend money on charity today, especially in the second half. Businessmen will see good returns, especially from foreign locations.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about heart and chest-related issues today. Minor body aches may also disturb you. Children playing outdoors may develop bruises while those who have asthma may also develop complications today. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Seniors should avoid walking on wet surfaces. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)