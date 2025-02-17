Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2025 predicts new roles at work

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never deviate from ideals Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2025. Take up new roles at work to prove the professional mettle.

Be diplomatic in the relationship and consider opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Go for smart investments for a better financial position.

Take up new roles at work to prove the professional mettle. Pay attention to the issues in the relationship and keep the lover in a good mood. Have a planned financial life for a better future. Your health is also normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible while making crucial moves in the love affair. Some females will also get engaged. Married females will see the interference of family members as irritating. Talk with the spouse today to settle this issue. Those who are single can expect someone to walk into their life. Females may also get hooked into an old affair which can lead to some chaos in the coming days. Consider the personal space of the lover which is vital in a relationship. Married females may conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent at the workplace and this will help you handle crucial tasks that demand extreme care and attention. Your attitude is crucial and some females can expect a hike in salary. Those who have interviews scheduled for today will be successful in clearing them. A client may shoot a mail appreciating your performance which will add value to the profile. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, you need to avoid large-scale investments in foreign locations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists today. Pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a sibling. Some females will jewelry which is also an investment. Businessmen will raise funds without much difficulty. The second half of the day is good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday today. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issues will come up. However, it is good to avoid junk food. There can be issues associated with skin and some seniors may also require consulting a doctor over breathing issues. Pregnant females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain today. Be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)