Sagittarius Horoscope for 18 June 2025: You may find new opportunities abroad
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline leads to success
Utilize the opportunities to make both your personal and professional life happy today. Handle wealth diligently for a safer tomorrow. Health is also in good shape.
Ensure your romantic life is good. You may come up with good, productive outputs at the workplace. Financially, you’ll be good. Even your health would be at its best today.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your love affair will be creative, and it is also auspicious to take a call on marriage. Females who are waiting for support from their parents will be happy to receive it. The second part of the day is good to plan a romantic dinner, while married females will be confused about starting a family. There will also be issues associated with egos that you need to settle through open communication. Those who are travelling must call their loved ones to express their feelings.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
New tasks at the workplace will test your mettle. Your commitment will be appreciated by the management with a promotion or an appraisal. Some females will also receive a change in the role, while IT, healthcare, architecture, aviation, banking, accounting, automobile, and biotechnology professionals will see new opportunities abroad. You need to be patient at team meetings and also express your opinion without apprehension. Today is good for cracking examinations, and students who have one will be fortunate to have positive results.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will be at your side, and the second part of the day is good to resolve a financial issue with a friend. Consider long-term investments, including stocks and speculative businesses. Online lottery may also bring in wealth. A businessman will be fortunate to meet new promoters who will help with business expansions. There are chances of you buying a new vehicle and property as well, which is a piece of good news again.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
While you maintain a balanced professional and personal life, it is also crucial to consume healthy food. Some females will complain about gynecological issues. Children may have viral fever or sore throat, which may stop them from attending school. Seniors must be careful while boarding a bus or train. You may also give up alcohol and smoking today, which will benefit your health in the long run.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
