Sagittarius Horoscope for 18 June 2025: You may find new opportunities abroad

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline leads to success Utilize the opportunities to make both your personal and professional life happy today. Handle wealth diligently for a safer tomorrow. Health is also in good shape. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: New tasks at the workplace will test your mettle. Your commitment will be appreciated by the management with a promotion or an appraisal. (Freepik)

Ensure your romantic life is good. You may come up with good, productive outputs at the workplace. Financially, you’ll be good. Even your health would be at its best today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will be creative, and it is also auspicious to take a call on marriage. Females who are waiting for support from their parents will be happy to receive it. The second part of the day is good to plan a romantic dinner, while married females will be confused about starting a family. There will also be issues associated with egos that you need to settle through open communication. Those who are travelling must call their loved ones to express their feelings.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

New tasks at the workplace will test your mettle. Your commitment will be appreciated by the management with a promotion or an appraisal. Some females will also receive a change in the role, while IT, healthcare, architecture, aviation, banking, accounting, automobile, and biotechnology professionals will see new opportunities abroad. You need to be patient at team meetings and also express your opinion without apprehension. Today is good for cracking examinations, and students who have one will be fortunate to have positive results.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side, and the second part of the day is good to resolve a financial issue with a friend. Consider long-term investments, including stocks and speculative businesses. Online lottery may also bring in wealth. A businessman will be fortunate to meet new promoters who will help with business expansions. There are chances of you buying a new vehicle and property as well, which is a piece of good news again.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

While you maintain a balanced professional and personal life, it is also crucial to consume healthy food. Some females will complain about gynecological issues. Children may have viral fever or sore throat, which may stop them from attending school. Seniors must be careful while boarding a bus or train. You may also give up alcohol and smoking today, which will benefit your health in the long run.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)