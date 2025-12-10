Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: New tasks may keep your schedule busy

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You handle every trouble with a smile The love relationship demands more communication. Avoid hiccups related to the career today. Your wealth also demands more planning related to investments. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life today. While love is intact in personal life, some crucial professional assignments will keep you busy. Financial prosperity exists. Your health is also positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not be rude today, and all your efforts need to be to have a great romantic life. It is vital that you display a mature attitude in the relationship. Avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship. You may also require spending more time together. A vacation together is also a great idea to strengthen the relationship. Some love affairs will see bonding getting strengthened today. Married females may conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will keep your schedule busy. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, architecture, and transport will have opportunities to prove their mettle. Some seniors will raise complaints about your performance, but your past record will come to your rescue. You may travel today for professional reasons. Businessmen may pick the first part of the day to launch a new idea or concept. Today is also a good day to attend a job interview.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. The previous investments will bring good returns. Some females will launch a business, and funds will come in through promoters. You may also pick the day to discuss property-related issues within the family. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping with further expansions today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with care. Though you may not suffer from serious issues, minor infections may be there. Females may have gynaecological issues in the second half of the day. Do not take the office pressure home, and spend the evening at a park or with the family, where you can be rejuvenated. You should also be ready to fill the plate with more vegetables, fruits, and cereals.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)