Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: New tasks may keep your schedule busy
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Some seniors will raise complaints about your performance, but your past record will come to your rescue.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You handle every trouble with a smile
The love relationship demands more communication. Avoid hiccups related to the career today. Your wealth also demands more planning related to investments.
Maintain a balanced personal and professional life today. While love is intact in personal life, some crucial professional assignments will keep you busy. Financial prosperity exists. Your health is also positive.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Do not be rude today, and all your efforts need to be to have a great romantic life. It is vital that you display a mature attitude in the relationship. Avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship. You may also require spending more time together. A vacation together is also a great idea to strengthen the relationship. Some love affairs will see bonding getting strengthened today. Married females may conceive today.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
New tasks will keep your schedule busy. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, architecture, and transport will have opportunities to prove their mettle. Some seniors will raise complaints about your performance, but your past record will come to your rescue. You may travel today for professional reasons. Businessmen may pick the first part of the day to launch a new idea or concept. Today is also a good day to attend a job interview.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. The previous investments will bring good returns. Some females will launch a business, and funds will come in through promoters. You may also pick the day to discuss property-related issues within the family. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping with further expansions today.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Handle all health issues with care. Though you may not suffer from serious issues, minor infections may be there. Females may have gynaecological issues in the second half of the day. Do not take the office pressure home, and spend the evening at a park or with the family, where you can be rejuvenated. You should also be ready to fill the plate with more vegetables, fruits, and cereals.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
