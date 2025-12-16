Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: Health is at your side

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be confident about your strengths Resolve all troubles in the relationship with a mature attitude. Your performance at the office will be outstanding. Both finance and health are also good today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, the relationship will be blissful with more energy and happiness. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. You are prosperous enough to fulfill long-pending dreams. Health is also at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while spending time with your lover. Minor tremors may happen, and some statements will be misunderstood. Your parents will also be supportive today. Today is also good to surprise the lover with gifts. Some natives will also go back to the ex-lovers, which may bring back happiness to their lives. You may find a new interesting person, and when you feel like proposing, go ahead with the decision. Married females need to keep an eye on the spouse to save the marital life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at the workplace will be tested today. Be ready to take up new challenges. Some people at the office will be jealous of your professional growth might escalate even tiny mistakes to the top management, putting you in trouble. This would be more visible in the lives of those who are in technical industries, including mechanical, IT, electronics, automobile, or civil engineering sectors. Businesspeople will see opportunities to expand the trade into new territories.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Those who are traveling must be careful while making online payments. You may contribute to a celebration at the office. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Some females will resolve a financial issue with a sibling, while there can also be positive news related to the pending dues. You may receive a bank loan, and businessmen will also find new promoters to expand the ventures to new territories.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today, and females will recover from the existing ailments. Ensure you have a healthy diet with a proper combo of proteins and nutrients to stay energetic throughout the day. You may also have pain in joints, especially at the elbows. Those who drive must follow all traffic rules. You must also be careful to give up sugar and oil today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

