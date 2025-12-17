Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Do not hesitate to take up new tasks

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous to face the difficulties Give the best results in love life today. Be careful about the professional assignments. Ensure you give the best results. Handle wealth & health carefully. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected today. No major professional issue will impact the day. Give the best in love. Your health will be normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

No major trouble will pop up in the romantic life today. Give personal space to the lover and do not get into personal affairs. Do not lose your temper, as dousing the fire is your priority. The newly married natives will find the weekend to be engaging. Single females will be successful in finding new love. Married females should be careful while reconnecting with an ex-lover today. Avoid arguments with the spouse over egos in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

If you are a team leader or manager, your guidance would be valued by the company, and you may even receive a reward in cash or a promotion. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks. IT, healthcare, animation, banking, sales, and mechanical professionals will see opportunities abroad. You need to be careful about foreign clients as they may find your job not up to the mark. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments. You may go ahead with the idea to invest in the stock market. Today is good to repair the house or even buy one. Consider buying the vehicle in the second part of the day. You may also be required to help a sibling with legal issues. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade promotions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is intact today, and this saves you from anguish and mental stress. However, ensure you have a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Give up alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy. Start attending a gym today, or start the meditation sessions to keep the mind under control.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

