Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Do not hesitate to take up new tasks
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous to face the difficulties
Give the best results in love life today. Be careful about the professional assignments. Ensure you give the best results. Handle wealth & health carefully.
Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected today. No major professional issue will impact the day. Give the best in love. Your health will be normal.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
No major trouble will pop up in the romantic life today. Give personal space to the lover and do not get into personal affairs. Do not lose your temper, as dousing the fire is your priority. The newly married natives will find the weekend to be engaging. Single females will be successful in finding new love. Married females should be careful while reconnecting with an ex-lover today. Avoid arguments with the spouse over egos in the second part of the day.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
If you are a team leader or manager, your guidance would be valued by the company, and you may even receive a reward in cash or a promotion. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks. IT, healthcare, animation, banking, sales, and mechanical professionals will see opportunities abroad. You need to be careful about foreign clients as they may find your job not up to the mark. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in from previous investments. You may go ahead with the idea to invest in the stock market. Today is good to repair the house or even buy one. Consider buying the vehicle in the second part of the day. You may also be required to help a sibling with legal issues. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade promotions.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Your health is intact today, and this saves you from anguish and mental stress. However, ensure you have a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Give up alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy. Start attending a gym today, or start the meditation sessions to keep the mind under control.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
