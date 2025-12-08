Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: You must not let a third person dictate things in the love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: The financial status will be good today.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a strong heart

Expect troubles in the love life. New tasks will seem to be challenging, but you will ensure they are done. Keep the monetary status intact today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your relationship deserves more attention. The official life will have challenges, but they will not go unchecked. Financially, you will be stable, and your health is also good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive and sensible at the same time. You may also avoid unpleasant conversations that may hurt the emotions of the partner. Consider a romantic dinner today. Today is good to reconnect with the ex-lover. However, this should not impact the current love affair. You may have to struggle a lot to convince your parents about the relationship. Married females must be accommodating today and may also conceive. You must also be careful not to let a third person dictate things in the love affair.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Have a positive attitude while handling crucial projects. A foreign client will appreciate your efforts and will also shoot an email, which will add value to your profile. Stay out of controversies at the workplace. Some IT and mechanical professionals will move abroad. Government employees will be under pressure to compromise on certain tasks. You may also require working additional hours. Those who are attending job interviews will clear them. Businessmen handling electronics, construction, and automobiles will see good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

The financial status will be good today. You’ll see wealth coming from different sources. Be careful about wild investments. Instead, study the market before you make investments in speculative business. Some natives will be a part of property issues within the family. Today is good to buy a new vehicle. Businessmen will clear all dues. Traders will also settle tax-related issues.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some females may develop migraine or gynecological issues, which would need medical assistance. Minor skin-related infections will be there, and children need to be careful while playing, as bruises may happen today. You may also require medical help for pain in the elbows. There can be breathing issues in the later part of the day.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: You must not let a third person dictate things in the love affair
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On