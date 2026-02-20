Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: Minor health issues may come up

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in discipline Overcome the love issues and consider safe financial investments today. You will succeed in meeting the professional deadlines. Health demands special attention. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay in the good book of management today. Spend more time with the lover and keep the lover happy. Handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues may also come up.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today You may also require more communication, which will strengthen the bonding. Your parents will approve the love affair, and some natives will also be happy to know that today is a good day to make a final call on marriage. Do not invade the personal space of your lover. You may also pick the day to express your feelings to the crush. Cut off all love affairs outside the marriage, as breaking the marriage is the last thing you want.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Reach the office to take up new tasks with tight deadlines without inhibition. The first part of the day may not be supportive in terms of productivity. You may require putting in efforts to be in the good books of the management. Those who are into engineering, mechanical, and hospitality trades will not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary, as your career will see progress in the coming days. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new product or idea.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today You need to be careful about the expenditure today. Avoid monetary arguments with friends. Those who are keen to buy a vehicle can go ahead with the plan. Those who are into stock and speculative business will be fortunate to reap good returns. It is also good to keep a distance from property-related arguments within the family. You may also buy a vehicle in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today There can be minor issues associated with the lungs, and it is good to consult a doctor. A senior person at home may be hospitalized. You need to kick off the day with light exercise or yoga, which may help you stay healthy for long hours. It is also good not to compromise on the diet. Give up every food that is rich in fat and oil. Devote more time to the family, and this will give more mental peace.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)