Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: It is good to avoid major investments in the stock market

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Beat the odds today Look for ways to settle the issues in your love life. Share all moments and also prove your mettle at the workplace. Health will have minor trouble today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take the steps to settle love-related issues. Professional success exists. Health may have issues. You need to control the expenditure today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Enjoy some bright moments of love today. There will be tremors in the relationship, but your efforts to settle the issues will work out. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today. Be careful not to hurt the emotions of the lover, and also ensure you provide proper space to the lover. Single natives may confidently express their feelings to their crush today and receive a positive response. Married females may conceive and consider expanding the family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Be sincere at your job, and this will win accolades at the workplace. Luck is going to favor slow progress, and chances are you will get much travel in your work. There will be opportunities to display professional talent today. Bankers and accountants will work overtime today. Government employees will have a normal day, but lawyers, judges, police officers, and revenue officers will have tough issues at the office today. Businessmen may pick the second part of the day to launch a new project or concept.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Be careful while you spend money today. Though wealth will come in from different sources, you will also need it in the coming days. It is good to avoid major investments in the stock market. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a new vehicle. Some traders may develop issues in raising funds, while the second part of the day is good to resolve a property issue with a sibling.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Health demands special attention. Those who have a history of cardiac ailments will develop complications. Some females will have gynaecological complaints, while seniors may develop respiratory issues, which will need medical attention. You may also have bone and stomach-related issues in the second part of the day. Keep a tab on the intake of oil and spicy food. You may develop minor pain in joints, which will require expert help.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

