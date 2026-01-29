Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: The second part is crucial for those who want a promotion in their job

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure will impact your day Enjoy a happy love life today, backed by a creative professional one. While your financial condition is intact today, you need to be careful about your health. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be positive about relationship issues. Put in efforts to give the best professional results. There will be prosperity. Health will be normal today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today The relationship will see positive moments today. It is good to spend more time with the lover. This will also lead to pleasant moments. You may also meet up with the ex-flame to restart the old relationship. But this is not for married natives, as your marital life will be in trouble. Do not let egos work out today, as this may lead to turbulence in the love affair. If you want to get married, this is the best time to make the call. You may plan a romantic vacation.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Be productive at the workplace. Your seniors may be happy with the performance. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. The second part is crucial for those who want a promotion in their job. New tasks will also require updating the technical knowledge. Those who are new in an organization may require spending additional hours at the workplace. Students waiting for admission to universities will have positive news. Businessmen should be careful about the partners, especially while expanding the trade to new areas.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Prosperity promises a standard lifestyle. As wealth will pour in, you are good to make arrangements for a marriage within the family. You will win a legal battle over property, and a few female natives will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Consider making smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Traders will also settle issues in partnerships related to money.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today You should avoid using slippery areas, and this is applicable mostly to seniors. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should not miss medication, and while travelling long distances, have a medical kit ready. Some females will have gynaecological issues. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Some children will also develop sinus-related issues today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)