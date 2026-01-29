Edit Profile
    Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: The second part is crucial for those who want a promotion in their job

    Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: New tasks will also require updating the technical knowledge.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure will impact your day

    Enjoy a happy love life today, backed by a creative professional one. While your financial condition is intact today, you need to be careful about your health.

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be positive about relationship issues. Put in efforts to give the best professional results. There will be prosperity. Health will be normal today.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship will see positive moments today. It is good to spend more time with the lover. This will also lead to pleasant moments. You may also meet up with the ex-flame to restart the old relationship. But this is not for married natives, as your marital life will be in trouble. Do not let egos work out today, as this may lead to turbulence in the love affair. If you want to get married, this is the best time to make the call. You may plan a romantic vacation.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

    Be productive at the workplace. Your seniors may be happy with the performance. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. The second part is crucial for those who want a promotion in their job. New tasks will also require updating the technical knowledge. Those who are new in an organization may require spending additional hours at the workplace. Students waiting for admission to universities will have positive news. Businessmen should be careful about the partners, especially while expanding the trade to new areas.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

    Prosperity promises a standard lifestyle. As wealth will pour in, you are good to make arrangements for a marriage within the family. You will win a legal battle over property, and a few female natives will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Consider making smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Traders will also settle issues in partnerships related to money.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

    You should avoid using slippery areas, and this is applicable mostly to seniors. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should not miss medication, and while travelling long distances, have a medical kit ready. Some females will have gynaecological issues. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Some children will also develop sinus-related issues today.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
