Sagittarius Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: New tasks may keep you busy

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around Ensure the relationship will see no major hurdles. Skip egos at the workplace and meet deadlines with sincerity. You should also pay attention to your health today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A robust love affair is the highlight of the day. You will perform brilliantly in the workplace. Have a proper financial plan and go for smart monetary investments. You are also good in terms of health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Be cool in the love affair and value the suggestions of your partner. You will have a great time with your lover while travelling today. It is a good time to propose to the crush, and the response will be positive. Your lover may pick arguments, and you may also drag in the parents, which will deepen the crisis. Avoid this and instead, be a good listener. You may plan a romantic dinner where you may take a call in the future. A night drive can also do wonders in a relationship today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Reach the office to take up new tasks that will test your potential today. New tasks may keep you busy, and it is crucial to avoid controversies at the workplace. Those who handle IT, banking, healthcare, human resources, and aviation will also see new opportunities. You may clear job interviews today. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a product or idea.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Your financial status will be good today. Keep a distance from blind investments. You may take the help of an expert to try your luck in speculative business. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees, while businessmen will have trouble raising funds in the second half of the day. Some businessmen will clear the debt and will also make new financial deals with partners. The second part is whether the day is good to invest in real estate or a vehicle.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today No major medical issue will trouble you. However, there will be trouble related to breathing. You must be careful while travelling to hilly areas. It is also good to avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. Seniors must give up sugar and oil today. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

