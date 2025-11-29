Sagittarius Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Resolve the crisis in life confidently Have a warm, romantic life today. Overcome the professional issues with confidence. Prosperity will be there, and you may consider smart financial decisions. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve love-related issues to stay happy. Look for professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Your financial status is good. Minor health issues may come up.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor misunderstandings, and your lover may also accuse you of multiple things, including another relationship. This can morally affect you, but ensure you do not give up hope. You need to realize that no relationship is permanent, and many twists and unexpected events can make your day chaotic. Some married females may conceive today. Today, you may also take a call on marriage. Single male natives will be happy to express their feelings to their crush, and the response will be positive.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial, especially during client sessions. You need to give innovative suggestions at meetings, and your communication skills may even impress the clients. A project may require rework, and this may upset you. Those who are keen to move abroad will also find suitable opportunities. The second half of the day will present you with unlimited opportunities to grow, and it is your call on how to utilize them. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Some females will also inherit maternal property. Children may require money for educational requirements. This is also a good day to divide the wealth among the children. Businessmen would get additional loans and would also receive financial assistance from their spouses’ families. Do not spend huge amounts on luxury, but investing in gold is a safe option.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues where your routine life will be affected. You may have pain in the joints. Bone-related issues may create issues for seniors. Some natives may also have throat and ear infections. Females may develop migraine or digestive issues today. Do not consume alcohol while you are on medication. Those who are travelling must be careful to carry all required medicines.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

