Sagittarius Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: Ensure you take on new tasks that will test your potential

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are always jovial Have a positive attitude in the relationship. Avoid egos at the workplace & ensure you meet the deadlines. Have control over expenditure. Health issues exist. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship may have minor tremors that need immediate repair. You should also be careful about the deadlines today at the workplace. Handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues will be there.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You will see issues with egos in the relationship. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers, and there will also be trouble related to communication. You must be careful to spend more time with your lover. A senior at home may be supportive of the love affair, while there can also be opposition. Single natives may come across something interesting today, and the second part of the day is good to propose. Married male natives may also get entangled in a new relationship that may lead to a crisis in family life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you take on new tasks that will test your potential. Those who are into aviation, automobile, construction, publishing, hospitality, and biochemistry will have a fully packed day where even arguments and criticisms will affect productivity. Today is a good day to switch jobs, and those who aspire to a change in the organisation can put down the paper in the first half of the day. Businessmen can be serious about new concepts, and the second part of the day is also auspicious to make new partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but it is also good to have control over the expenditure. It is good to keep silent during property-related discussions within the family. Some females will buy electronic appliances and even home furniture. If you are keen to invest in stock trading and speculative business, take proper guidance, and this will bring in good returns. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop problems in the second half of the day. Consult a doctor whenever needed. Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also keep professional stress out of the home. Today is a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco, which will help in the long run.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

