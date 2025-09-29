Search
Sagittarius Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Do not lose your temper at team sessions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Junior members of the team should be in the good books of managers.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Rise above expectations

Keep the love life free from egos. Settle the professional challenges and ensure you also have prosperity at the side. Minor health issues also exist today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Do not compromise in your career. Ensure the relationship is fair, and wealth is also at your side. Minor health issues exist.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship free from tremors, and you must be ready to spare time for the lover. Do not delve into the past which may upset the lover. Instead, indulge in activities that are romantic and will also keep your lover in good spirits. Some love affairs will see issues in the form of a third person, which demands immediate settlement. Married natives should also stay away from office romance, as this can have a deep impact on marital life today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You may have issues related to office politics. Do not lose your temper at team sessions, and you must also ensure to come up with innovative concepts that may impress the clients. New joiners will get chances to prove their skills. Junior members of the team should be in the good books of managers. Marketing and salespersons will not find the first half of the day to be productive, but the second half will deliver good results. Businessmen may confidently launch a new concept in the first part of the day, while students will also take the examinations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side, and utilize this period to shop for home furniture, luxury items, gifts, electronic products, or clothes. This is a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds. You may settle a monetary issue with a friend, while some seniors will seriously consider dividing the wealth among children. The second half of the day is also good for donating wealth to charity and providing financial assistance to a needy sibling.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health issues may impact daily life. You need to be careful about your lifestyle today. Some seniors will have a chest infection, causing breathing issues. This may require medical attention. Children should be careful while playing. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

