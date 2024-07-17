Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts fortune with sapphire

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be ready to challenge turmoil today Consider spending more time with the lover today. Your performance at work will gain accolades. Make smart monetary decisions today and handle health with care. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Handle wealth with utmost care.

Put in efforts to keep the lover happy. Your commitment will also result in supreme results on the job. Handle wealth with utmost care. Have a good day in terms of health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive today and this will reflect in the relationship. While you skip arguments, it is also crucial to be careful about unpleasant discussions that may pave the way for misunderstandings. Keep your heart open and hope high as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. Marriage is also on the cards today. Some love affairs will see disagreements and you must take the initiative to settle them. Female natives may also go back to an old relationship today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new responsibilities. Some tasks will demand multitasking and you need to brush up the skills as there will be interviews scheduled. Approach new tasks with confidence and your communication skills may impress the client. Some jobs will need you to spend long hours at the workstation. Be careful to be sensible at team discussions. Entrepreneurs handling software, electronics, fashion accessories, food processing, transport, and automobile spare parts will see good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there in the first part of the day. However, things will lose track as the day progresses. Buying a property or investing in mutual funds is a good investment option. Do not spend on luxury shopping today. You should not lend a big amount to a friend or relative as getting it back can be a problem.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a proper balance between the office and personal life. Despite some minor health issues troubling you, your routine life will be unaffected. Seniors may develop breath-related issues or chest pain which will require medical attention. Today is the right time to give up both tobacco and alcohol you may also consider replacing them with a healthy diet.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)