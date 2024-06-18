Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts good returns

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks are your companions Keep the love life creative & productive. Involve in activities that you both love. Strive to give the best professional results. Financial success also exists. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: You should be ready to take up new roles at work.

Your sincerity in the love affair will have positive results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform well at the office today. No wealth or health-related issues will cause trouble.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor ego-related issues, your love life will be good today. Spend more time together to understand the partner and discuss the problems before they grow. Spend more time creatively and discuss the future. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Today is good to get the approval of parents. You may also express your feelings to the crush to get a positive response. Married Scorpios should get in touch with an ex-lover as this can put your family life in danger.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You should be ready to take up new roles at work. Some professionals will need to do multitasking. Authors, academicians, botanists, chefs, and hoteliers can be confident about success. Healthcare professionals along with sales persons will have a busy schedule today. Your convincing power will play a major role in team meetings. Businessmen will be able to expand their business to new territories. You may launch a new venture and can also get into new partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a strong financial status and this will help you make diligent monetary decisions today. Some Sagittarius natives may receive returns from previous investments. You may settle a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. Though you will be tempted to invest in stock and speculative business, it is wise to prefer mutual funds today. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No new ailment will trouble you. However, those who have asthma or breathing issues need to be cautious today. Some children may also develop bruises while playing. Females who are traveling must carry a medical kit. Pregnant Sagittarius natives should be careful while boarding a train or bus. Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and minor allergies will be common today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)