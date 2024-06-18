 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts good returns | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts good returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for June 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial success also exists.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks are your companions

Keep the love life creative & productive. Involve in activities that you both love. Strive to give the best professional results. Financial success also exists.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: You should be ready to take up new roles at work.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: You should be ready to take up new roles at work.

Your sincerity in the love affair will have positive results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform well at the office today. No wealth or health-related issues will cause trouble.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor ego-related issues, your love life will be good today. Spend more time together to understand the partner and discuss the problems before they grow. Spend more time creatively and discuss the future. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Today is good to get the approval of parents. You may also express your feelings to the crush to get a positive response. Married Scorpios should get in touch with an ex-lover as this can put your family life in danger.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You should be ready to take up new roles at work. Some professionals will need to do multitasking. Authors, academicians, botanists, chefs, and hoteliers can be confident about success. Healthcare professionals along with sales persons will have a busy schedule today. Your convincing power will play a major role in team meetings. Businessmen will be able to expand their business to new territories. You may launch a new venture and can also get into new partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a strong financial status and this will help you make diligent monetary decisions today. Some Sagittarius natives may receive returns from previous investments. You may settle a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. Though you will be tempted to invest in stock and speculative business, it is wise to prefer mutual funds today. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No new ailment will trouble you. However, those who have asthma or breathing issues need to be cautious today. Some children may also develop bruises while playing. Females who are traveling must carry a medical kit. Pregnant Sagittarius natives should be careful while boarding a train or bus. Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and minor allergies will be common today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts good returns
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On