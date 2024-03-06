Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts workplace conflicts

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a role model for others No major hurdle should be left unattended in the love life. Take up every responsibility at the office to prove the professional mettle. Financially you are good. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: No major hurdle should be left unattended in the love life.

Skip aggressive behavior in the love life today. Your professional life will be good and you will also bring positive results in your professional life. Both health and wealth will also be at your side today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

The first half of the day will see minor tremors in the love affair and it is crucial to be ready to settle them before things go out of hand. Be cordial with your lover and spend more time together. Your attitude is crucial and married Sagittarius natives need to be sincere to their spouse as a breakup is the last thing you want in life. Office romance is not a good idea for both married and single Sagittarius natives as productivity will be affected.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Professionals need to be careful to not be a victim of office politics. IT and healthcare professionals may develop minor productivity issues today. Academicians, lawyers, chefs, airline professionals, architects, and bankers will have a tough schedule. Wherever team effort is important, you may require not losing patience and taking everyone along with you. This is important to meet the target and present a performance report to the seniors.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of wealth. A financial issue with a relative or friend will be settled. You may buy home appliances and furniture in the second half of the day but avoid gold, property, and investment in speculative business. Female natives who are entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds which would improve their financial status. You may also consider investing in stock, trade, and speculative business today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with a light exercise and practice yoga for some time. You will be free from major health issues but some Sagittarius natives with a history of kidney-related ailments will have trouble as the day progresses. Some Sagittarius natives will have skin allergies or infections associated with the eyes, throat, or eyes. Be careful while riding a bike in hilly terrains, especially in the evening hours today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857