Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts new tasks at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025, to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the day is good to introduce your lover to the family.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a positive attitude

Take up new challenges at work and consider spending more time with your lover today. Your diligence will help in financial management. Health is good.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025: Minor monetary issues may come up today. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025: Minor monetary issues may come up today. (Freepik)

Fabulous love life is waiting. Similarly, your workplace will be cooperative and fun-filled, helping you deliver the best. Consider safe monetary investments while no major health issue will also come up.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will be supportive today and this will reflect in the life. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good rapport. The second part of the day is good to introduce your lover to the seniors at home and get approval for marriage. You may also pick the day to settle minor issues of the past while some females will prefer coming out of a toxic relationship. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

The seniors will expect more from you and new tasks will knock on your door today. Those who are into creative sectors including writing, acting, designing, and music will see new opportunities. Do not let egos impact your performance at work. You may travel today for job reasons. Always be innovative at team meetings and ensure you take the initiative to deliver new tasks. Students will clear competitive examinations. Some entrepreneurs will meet new partners who will motivate them to invest in foreign locations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up today. However, the routine life will be unaffected. While you need to be cautious about lending a big amount to a friend or a relative, you may seriously consider donating money to charity. Some traders will settle all pending dues. You can also invest the wealth in different avenues, including the stock market and property.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some females may develop pain in joints and children may have viral fever or sore throat. Those who have chest-related issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Pregnant females should not take part in adventurous sports and athletes may have minor injuries on the field. You should also be careful about your diet.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts new tasks at work
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On