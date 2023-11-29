Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 29, 2023 predicts a romantic relationship

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Gentleness is your trademark Today, be careful about the troubles in the love affair and take steps to resolve them. Plan smart investments as financial health is also great today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 29, 2023: Today, be careful about the troubles in the love affair and take steps to resolve them.

The love life will be good. Spend more time together to stay happy. Handle professional challenges diligently. Wealth will come in but be careful about the expenditure. You should also be careful about your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy romantic relationship today and keeping egos out is important. Avoid unpleasant discussions and be a strong supporting pillar for the partner in personal and professional endeavors. You should sit together to settle all existing disputes today. A third person may interfere in the love life which you need to stop at all cost. Be careful to prevent your lover from getting influenced by an outsider. Single Sagittarius natives will find a new person in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be a disciplined professional and this will work out to your benefit at the office. Multiple tasks will be assigned to you and it is vital to accomplish them. Some professionals will have challenges in the form of office politics and must overcome this. Be innovative at team meetings and do not hesitate to express your opinions. Traders will deal with licensing-related issues today. Those who appear for job interviews will clear them. Students planning to get admission at a foreign university will see hurdles getting resolved.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial fortune will be there today. And this will help you make smart decisions related to money. While on one side you may receive wealth from different sources, you may also lose money on different causes. A health issue within the family will require you to spend on medical expenditures. You’ll be able to repay old dues and will get government funds.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have heart-related ailments will see complications today and will need to meet a doctor. Senior Sagittarius natives should avoid stress and have control over their diet. While some common infections will be there, children may complain about bruises today. Consider making green leafy vegetables and salads a part of the menu.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

