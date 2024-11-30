Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024 predicts a salary rise

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile at troubles, as always Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024. Have a creative official and personal life today. Ensure you devote more time to love.

Today, the relationship will pass through issues but things will be fine soon. Expect challenges at work that will help you display professional talent.

Have a creative official and personal life today. Ensure you devote more time to love. There will be success in the professional life. Financially, you will be good and your health will be normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you continue the commitment to the love affair. Your lover will be stubborn at times but there will be affection in the relationship. Female natives will be happy to fall in love and also to receive proposals. Some people may also find lost love which would bring the fun and joy back to life. The love affair will have the support of parents and elders at home. Give time to the spouse and spend more time.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Team leaders must take care to maintain proper work discipline within the team. You may be tempted towards office gossip but this can cause serious issues in the long run. Do not lose the temper while at team meeting. Bankers and accountants will need to pay extra attention to the job. Some females will be victimized which may impact the morale. Some natives will travel to the client’s office to clarify queries.

You can also expect a rise today in salary.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Expect minor monetary issues in the first part of the day. Some male natives will have a tough time repaying a loan. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Avoid major donations while businessmen may succeed in raising funds through promoters. Those who have a plan to buy electronic appliances or furniture may go ahead. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees. Traders may also come across issues related to tax today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor health-related issues that you need to be careful about. However, the routine life will be unaffected. Some children will have digestion issues while females can expect uneasiness while travelling to hill stations. Switch to a healthy diet and those who want to quit smoking can try it today. Pregnant females should be careful while doing adventurous activities.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

