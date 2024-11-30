Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024 predicts a salary rise
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a creative official and personal life today.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile at troubles, as always
Today, the relationship will pass through issues but things will be fine soon. Expect challenges at work that will help you display professional talent.
Have a creative official and personal life today. Ensure you devote more time to love. There will be success in the professional life. Financially, you will be good and your health will be normal.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Ensure you continue the commitment to the love affair. Your lover will be stubborn at times but there will be affection in the relationship. Female natives will be happy to fall in love and also to receive proposals. Some people may also find lost love which would bring the fun and joy back to life. The love affair will have the support of parents and elders at home. Give time to the spouse and spend more time.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Team leaders must take care to maintain proper work discipline within the team. You may be tempted towards office gossip but this can cause serious issues in the long run. Do not lose the temper while at team meeting. Bankers and accountants will need to pay extra attention to the job. Some females will be victimized which may impact the morale. Some natives will travel to the client’s office to clarify queries.
You can also expect a rise today in salary.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Expect minor monetary issues in the first part of the day. Some male natives will have a tough time repaying a loan. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Avoid major donations while businessmen may succeed in raising funds through promoters. Those who have a plan to buy electronic appliances or furniture may go ahead. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees. Traders may also come across issues related to tax today.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
There can be minor health-related issues that you need to be careful about. However, the routine life will be unaffected. Some children will have digestion issues while females can expect uneasiness while travelling to hill stations. Switch to a healthy diet and those who want to quit smoking can try it today. Pregnant females should be careful while doing adventurous activities.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
