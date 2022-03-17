Sagittarius Horoscope predictions for March 17: Avoid travelling

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a normal day and you may prefer to spend quality time with your partner or family. An elder in the family may recover from a health issue. Your excellent financial condition may allow you to give something expensive to your spouse or lover. It may be a hectic day for some as they may have to travel for personal reasons, but company of someone may keep you entertained or optimistic all day long. Well, stars are not favourable avoid traveling today.

Buying a property is on the cards. Those who have been saving for a long time for buying a house, they can make it happen. This is all about working hard to achieve what you want in your life, so cheers to your achievements.

What else is there to discover for the day? Know more:

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is an excellent day on the financial front. You may soon become a property owner or buy a commercial property to execute your new business ideas. Cash may flow in from multiple income sources and keep your bank balance full.

Sagittarius Family Today

Day may turn out enjoyable in the company of the loved ones. Celebrating achievements of someone in the family is foreseen. Some may shift to new location and try to adjust with the big change in their life.

Sagittarius Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. You need to push your limits or make consistent attempt to start your new business and make it work. Students may start doing part time job to manage their expenses.

Sagittarius Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. You need to free yourself from past grudges in order to live a happy and healthy life. Mental health is important, so try some ways to manage it.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a wonderful day on the love front. You cannot keep yourself from the magic of your partner. You may get clarity on your purpose and path.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

