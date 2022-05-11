Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius born, it is time to use your wisdom and win through any big and small troubles that may come in the day. You will feel great power and can have the courage along with boldness to take up big and quick important choices that may impact your life in future. Your health can stay normal but a short nap in the afternoon can make it much better and you will feel all charged up and active for other tasks scheduled in the day. Keep a check on what you are saying and to whom you are saying. There are chances that some people may get hurt because of your vocal tone. Be polite and gentle with your approach today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

It may happen that one of your co workers might come up to you with a great business idea. But investing in it can only become fruitful if you sign the deal as partnership. Also don’t have blind faith on anyone.

Sagittarius Family Today

If there is a family history of property dispute in your family then you msut try to get out of this situation as soon as possible. Things can get worsen in your family disputes if you don’t take the right action soon.

Sagittarius Career Today

Listen to what your boss says as you shall go by the mantra of “ boss is always right” in your career horoscope. Also don’t show your disinterest and be more than productive to win over your seniors.

Sagittarius Health Today

If you have a chronic disease, you shall see great recovery in your medical condition today. this may come as a sign of relief for you and even your family members. Also keep a track of your meals in the day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Singles ones can expect a good proposal and there can also be some talk of marriage. Long term commitment is also possible. Married ones will enjoy a good romantic time together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON