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    Sagittarius Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Be honest and ensure you do not compromise on principles

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Businessmen will raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Hit the opportunities at the right time

    Settle the love-related issues with care. Be sincere at the office. This will help you climb the stairs of professional growth. Prosperity exists today.

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Enjoy time with your lover and settle all the existing issues. Prove your commitment at work. Use wealth smartly for a better tomorrow. Health will have issues.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship will see happy moments, and there will also be success in settling the issues with an ex-lover. This will bring back happiness. You may plan a vacation together. Today is also perfect to discuss the love affair with the parents to get their approval. You should also be careful not to impose your concepts on the partner. Some new love affairs will commence, and you may also expect the support of parents and relatives in taking a call on marriage.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

    Be honest and ensure you do not compromise on principles. Marketing and salespersons will travel today, while healthcare professionals will be busy with critical cases. Females who are into law, academics, banking, and animation will be happy to see more opportunities to prove their professional mettle. In the team, you need to be jovial but professional. Traders handling electronic, textiles, fashion accessories, and food items will see good returns.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

    You will receive money from different sources, including a past investment, and this will also motivate you to further invest in the stock market or speculative business. Some minor work at home can be done, and you may also buy electronic equipment, but do not buy jewelry or a vehicle. Traders will also be successful in settling tax-related issues. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

    Pay attention to the lifestyle. You must be careful while using a staircase. There will also be issues associated with digestion. Seniors may develop chest-related issues. Children should also be careful while taking part in sports, as there can be bruises. You should also be careful while taking part in adventurous activities, including rock climbing and bike chasing. Some natives will also pick the day to consult a doctor for eye-related complications.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Sagittarius Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: Be Honest And Ensure You Do Not Compromise On Principles

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
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    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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