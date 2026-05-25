Sagittarius Horoscope Today for May 25, 2026: This is not the time to give up on your goals

Daily Horoscope Prediction Says

Today carries a soft and healing energy that gently reminds you not to lose hope. If life has felt emotionally heavy or slower than expected lately, this day begins bringing a quiet sense of comfort back into your heart. You may not see dramatic changes immediately, but something within you starts feeling lighter. Situations that once caused disappointment slowly begin losing their emotional hold over you. Trust that life is still moving in your favor, even during moments when progress feels delayed. The universe has not forgotten your prayers, your efforts, or the things you have been patiently waiting for. Sometimes healing happens quietly, without loud signs or sudden breakthroughs. Today asks you to believe in the process and allow yourself to receive peace again. Your faith becomes stronger when you stop focusing only on what is missing and start noticing the small signs of growth around you.