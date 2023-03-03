Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: An ideal day for vacation

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily astrological prediction says, your day at work might be filled with positivity and profitability today. You may feel adequately fresh today. Your financial freedom might be the cause of your happiness today. Your family may not face any inconveniences today. Your vacation plans might bear fruit if executed today. Avoid buying property today, as it might not be opportune to do so. Avoiding interacting in a harsh way with your partner, as it might result in a verbal altercation.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial prospects appear to be promising today. Investing in stocks and cryptocurrency might be a good idea today. Making a structured financial plan with minimal frivolous expenses might be a good idea today. Buying health insurance today might be beneficial for you in the long run.

Sagittarius Family Today

Familial stability might be the norm for you today. Making plans that include your family in it might be a good idea, since it may bring the family closer to each other today. Your parents might want to talk to you about life today, so try to converse with them regarding the same, with love and respect. Your children might want to spend some time with you today, so try to make some time for them.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your day at work might be very profitable and productive today. Your business might outperform your older records today. You might want to celebrate with your team to boost their morale, increasing workflow and efficiency.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your fitness might witness stability today. Meditation might be essential for making you feel better today. Eating out might be an acceptable idea today, provided that you make sure to control your portions and exercise adequately.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You might face a rough patch in your love life today. If you have plans to celebrate with your partner today, try executing them in a way that they would enjoy it. Avoid talking about opposing opinions and controversial topics with them, and make sure you try to resolve things with patience and love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

