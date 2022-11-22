Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Friendships will grow deeper

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

In spite of the positive returns that can be obtained from the stock market, it is essential to proceed with caution before making large investments. Daily Astrological Prediction says, a financial assistance grant from a family elder or the government may be awarded to you. It is your psychic ability that manifests itself in the physical world, and you have a sense of intuition. Having fun with friends is going to be an excellent way to spend the day today. The great and no so great parts of life have brought you together over the years, so let's celebrate your accomplishments today. You can be healthy and vital by taking care of your body and mind while recharging your reserves. Your friendships and relationships will grow deeper and these are the experiences that you will cherish for the rest of your life.

Sagittarius Health Today

It is time to put on your workout clothes today so that you can take your work out to new heights. Now that your batteries are charged and your mind is focused, you are ready to proceed. Taking that friend for a ride would be a terrific idea.

Sagittarius Finance Today

As far as you're concerned, there's no middle ground for you. Since you are disciplined, having an inconsistent bank account is very disturbing to you. There are days when you feel extremely wealthy and other days when you feel totally devastated.

Sagittarius Profession Today

It is difficult for you to work in an area that meets your standards. There is no doubt in your mind that you are capable of doing better than this. Think it through!

Sagittarius Family Today

There is a definite sense of positivity in the air at home today. They'll be surprised when you make a surprise visit at home. There will be no worry about your future and you will be able to enjoy the evening.

Sagittarius Romance Today

Despite your best efforts, you feel distressed about your relationship. The relationship between you and your partner has been unstable for years. Taking some time to focus on you and showing you love might be a worthwhile idea.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

