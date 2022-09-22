Sagittarius Horoscope Today, Sept 22, 2022: A lucky day for entrepreneurs

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) The day is likely to be auspicious for Sagittarius individuals’ careers. Your positive attitude at work will be appreciated by superiors. You may be attentive and dedicated to your profession. Your income flow will be steady and you may earn from investments made in the past. Good profits are likely to accrue from a side business for Sagittarius natives. Your love life may not be entirely fulfilling as you may face some disagreements with your loved one. Family members may remain very understanding and supportive. This is the right time to express all your pent-up emotions. Closely scrutinize all the documents of the property you are planning to purchase. Any laxity can turn problematic later on. Going out of the country on a business cum leisure trip is foreseen for some Sagittarius natives. Enjoying an evening out with friends is not ruled out for some. Expanding your social network and meeting wacky people will do wonders for your confidence.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarius individuals doing business in a partnership may get the assistance help to emerge from past losses. The day will help you in being able to accumulate money. You can receive the money you had lent to other people in the past.

Sagittarius Family Today Your packed schedule is likely to make it hard to attend a family function, but you will manage to take out time. Someone in the family may keep a tab on your activities, but it will be for your own good.

Sagittarius Career Today You are likely to remain passionate and may work on multiple tasks which can help improve your productivity at the workplace. The Sagittarius employees in the government sector can expect some favourable news about transfer and promotion today.

Sagittarius Health Today Strictly following new exercise routine may bring about a remarkable improvement in your health. Your health issues can take a toll on your mind; however, you will be able to fight it by keeping yourself fit and free from negative thoughts.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarius natives' love life may have some dark patches but married couples may succeed in strengthening their bond. Differences with a romantic partner may escalate if you are not careful. Sagittarius individuals are advised to avoid harsh words and impulsive decisions.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon'

